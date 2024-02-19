10Th Doha Islamic Finance Conference To Kick Off Feb 27

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Doha is hosting the 10th Doha Islamic Finance Conference entitled (Islamic Finance 2.0 –“ Fusion of Principles and Technology”, organised by Bait Al-Mashura Finance Consultations, together with the official sponsor“Ministry of Trade and Industry”, the strategic partner“Dukhan Bank”, diamond sponsor“the General Department of Endowments at Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs”, and bronze sponsor“Qatar Financial Centre”.

This conference is set to held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at Sheraton Doha Hotel, with international participation from government bodies, international organisations, and financial and academic institutions in the fields of economics, finance, and technology.

The conference is expected to bolster the development of the Islamic finance industry in the State of Qatar and the

world.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bait Al-Mashura Finances Consultations, stated that the 10th Doha Islamic Finance Conference characterises the culmination of a decade of this conference, which continues to be a prominent event in the procession of Islamic finance and its transformations locally and globally. The conference will discuss the future prospects through three main themes, including dialogue sessions, discussions, and presentations. The first theme discusses Sharia governance and smart technologies, addressing the important topic of utilizing these technologies in the fields of fatwas, Sharia auditing, financial contracts structuring, and arranging contractual obligations. The theme also explores the Islamic endowment and the potential of leveraging these technologies in resolving institutional challenges and developing mechanisms for the preservation and documentation of endowments. The second theme reviews the impact of modern technology in enhancing the efficiency of Islamic financial institutions, by addressing the utilisation of artificial intelligence to maximize the role of Islamic financial institutions and develop their value. The theme also highlights the modern technology of neural language and how it is used to develop Islamic finance products. It discusses the use of smart algorithms in managing financial and banking risks and aims to explore the potential of artificial intelligence in managing and investing in endowments.

The third theme deals with the ethics of Islamic finance in the context of smart systems, by elucidating issues related to data sharing and privacy violations in light of Islamic finance services based on artificial intelligence. It also reviews central banking legislation related to regulating artificial intelligence. On the other hand, the theme provides insight for using machine learning as a tool to enhance Cybersecurity in financial systems.

In the context of the strategic partnership with Dukhan Bank Group, Talal Ahmed Al Khaja, the CEO of the Communications at Dukhan Bank, emphasized the continuous support and sponsorship of this conference as part of social responsibility. Dukhan Bank has made the principle of social responsibility among its core pillars as a commitment to its customers and society to spread the culture of Islamic finance and contribute to the economic development of State of Qatar and the prosperity of its people, driven by ongoing awareness and renewed knowledge.

General Directorate of Endowment Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, Director General of the General Directorate of Endowments at Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs,“the diamond sponsor of the conference,” affirmed that the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in State of Qatar believes in the role of knowledge in the nation's progress and development.