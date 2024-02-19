Over 1.6 Lakh Divyang Beneficiaries Empowered With Rs 1,101 Crore In Loans Since 2014: Union Minister Virendra Kumar

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 19

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, announced on Friday that since 2014, the government has disbursed Rs 1,101 crore in loans to empower Divyang beneficiaries, marking a significant increase from the previous administrations.



Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the loan amount has nearly tripled, compared to Rs 462 crore distributed to 90,000 persons with disabilities (PwDs) before 2014.

The commitment of the Modi government to foster self-reliance among Divyangs is evident, with the aim of enabling them to contribute to the nation's development goals.



Minister Kumar emphasised the importance of empowering Divyangs to support their families and participate in the country's vision to become developed by 2047.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 10-day Divya Kala Mela, organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Kumar highlighted the significant strides made in empowering Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans.



This edition of the event, inaugurated by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat in Ahmedabad, features around 100 Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans from 20 states.

Kumar underscored the government's efforts to provide various facilities and opportunities for skill development among Divyangs.



The Divya Kala Mela serves as a crucial platform for showcasing their products and connecting them with traders, fostering economic empowerment and inclusivity among Divyangs nationwide.

