Watch Video Elon Musk, Son And Donald Trump Shake A Leg At Mar-A-Lago New Year's Celebrations

In a New Year's Eve celebration, tech billionaire Elon Musk, accompanied by is son, X, 4, on his shoulders, joined US President-elect Donald for an impromptu dance at Mar-a-Lago. The exclusive New Year's Eve gala hosted by Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump at Palm Beach, Florida, saw a mix of high-profile guests from various fields ringing in 2025.

Musk , known for his ventures in space, electric vehicles, and social media, appeared relaxed as he shared the dance floor with Trump . His son X, dressed in a mini tuxedo, was the surprise highlight, swaying to the music alongside his father and the former president.

Trump embraced the moment with his signature moves, drawing cheers from the crowd. Videos of the trio's lighthearted dance quickly made rounds on social media, with users hailing the rare display of camaraderie between two influential figures.

It was reported by The Sun that JD Vance , his wife Usha Vance , Donald Trump Jr. , and Eric Trump attended the New Year's party. Lara Trump, Eric's wife and former RNC co-chair, captivated the bustling crowd as she performed a cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down." Among the high-profile attendees was Donald Trump Jr 's new girlfriend Bettina Anderson. Ted Cruz was also a guest at the lavish bash.





The news report said Trump took the opportunity to answer a few questions. On being asked by the reporter about new year resolutions, Trump said,“I just want everybody to be happy, healthy, and well.” Trump as per The Sun report claimed again he won his debate with Joe Biden. He said, "He had a chance to do it in the debate and that didn't work out too well for him." Trump also as per the report confirmed that he would be attending Jimmy Carter's funeral but would not say if he had spoken to the late president's family, adding, "I'd rather not say."