Chinese foreign minister calls on US to lift sanctions amid rising tensions

(MENAFN) The diplomatic relationship between China and the United States encountered fresh challenges as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed to his American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, the necessity of lifting sanctions imposed by Washington on Chinese entities and individuals. Wang emphasized that any attempts to distance the U.S. from China would ultimately impact America, underscoring his country's legitimate rights to development.



During a meeting held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Wang, in a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated the importance of lifting sanctions while safeguarding China's lawful development rights. This assertion comes against the backdrop of strained relations between the two nations, with Washington imposing sanctions on several Chinese companies over alleged collaboration with the Chinese military, allegations vehemently denied by the companies in question.



Despite recent efforts to improve bilateral relations, various contentious issues persist between China and the United States. Of particular concern is the Biden administration's imposition of restrictions on the sale of certain technical materials, citing security reasons. This move has sparked alarm in China, which has accused Washington of weaponizing economic and trade matters to its advantage.



The exchange between Wang and Blinken underscores the ongoing complexities in Sino-American relations, with both nations grappling with diverging interests and escalating tensions on multiple fronts. As diplomatic dialogues continue, finding common ground amid divergent perspectives remains a formidable challenge for both parties.

