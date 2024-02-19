Migrants collide with law enforcement in Hague

(MENAFN) The city of The Hague in the Netherlands witnessed a tumultuous night as violent clashes erupted between two rival groups of Eritrean migrants on Saturday. Riot police, clad in protective gear, were deployed to control the confrontations that initially broke out in the Opera conference hall on Fruitweg Street. Following an attempt to separate the groups, the clashes spilled onto the streets, with rioters hurling bricks, debris, and even bicycles at both the conference hall and law enforcement.



The escalating situation led to the deployment of additional police forces from surrounding areas to reinforce security efforts. The unrest reached a point where rioters set at least two police vehicles ablaze, requiring emergency services to contain the fires. The mayor of The Hague, Jan van Zanen, declared a Grip 2 level regional emergency, enabling all emergency services to coordinate under a unified command.



In response to the escalating violence, tear gas was authorized, and an emergency order granted police the authority to stop and screen individuals within a 500-meter radius around the affected zone. The mayor condemned the chaos, declaring it unacceptable and unnecessary, and urged the public to assist in identifying and prosecuting those responsible for the violence.



The Public Prosecution Service has established a Large-Scale Investigation Team to address the widespread disorder and prosecute the perpetrators. The clashes highlight the challenges faced by authorities in managing tensions among migrant communities and the need for a coordinated response to maintain public safety. As investigations unfold, the incident underscores the broader societal implications of conflicts within migrant populations and the measures required to address and prevent such confrontations in the future.





