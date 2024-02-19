Nemtsov's Daughter Calls To Respond To Navalny's Murder By Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zhanna Nemtsova, the founder of the Boris Nemtsov Foundation, who was killed near the Kremlin in 2015, recalled the words of US President Joe Biden, who promised 'serious consequences' if Navalny dies in a Russian prison. These consequences should include comprehensive support for Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.

Nemtsova made this statement at the Munich conference, according to the Nemtsov Foundation's Telegram channel, Ukrinform reported.

"As we are talking today about Alexei Navalny and his death, I want to remind you that even before the full-scale war in Ukraine, US President Biden said that if Navalny dies in prison, there will be serious consequences. And it seems to me that these consequences should be military, economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine," Nemtsova said during a discussion about Russia's future at a security conference in Munich.

She stated that she fully supports these measures because Putin "cannot be allowed to win in Ukraine." In addition, according to Zhanna Nemtsova, it is necessary to continue to apply sanctions against Russia, even though they do not take effect immediately, because the Russian economy has been put on a war footing.

Commenting on Navalny's death in the colony, Zhanna Nemtsova said that she considered it a murder and agreed with the politician's wife Yulia Navalnaya that 'we need to fight the absolute evil that Vladimir Putin represents'.

As reported, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service said on Friday that Alexei Navalny died in colony No. 3 in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Navalny was apparently killed by Putin, like thousands of others who were tortured. He called on world leaders not to stand aside and bring the Russian president to justice for the oppositionist's murder.