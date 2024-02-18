(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Landmark Group's Beat Diabetes Walk: A Milestone Event Supporting Dubai Social Agenda 33









More than 15,000 joined the annual family health initiative held at Za'abeel Park

Landmark partners with Emirates Schools Establishments (Taaleem) to launch the Superkidz programme in UAE public elementary schools.

The walk and family fun day supports Dubai Social Agenda 33 objective of promoting health, well-being, and social welfare in the city. Senior government officials who participated included H.E Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council, Dubai Sports Council, Dr. Abdulkareem Al Olama, CEO Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and Sawsan Al Amiri, Head of Health Education Section at Emirates Schools Establishments (Taaleem) amongst others.

Dubai, UAE – 18 February 2024 – In a resounding demonstration of community spirit and shared commitment towards a healthier future, more than 15,000 people joined the 14th annual Beat Diabetes walk and family fun day at Za'abeel Park, Dubai, which was hosted by Landmark Group, the region's foremost retail and hospitality conglomerate. The event coincided with the announcement of the partnership between Landmark Group and Emirates Schools Establishments (Taaleem) to launch the Superkidz health education program across UAE public elementary schools.





The Beat Diabetes initiative and the Superkidz programme encourage the youth and families to adopt a healthy lifestyle and Step Into a Healthier tomorrow. The initiatives are carried out in alignment with the social pillars of Dubai's ambitious D33 Agenda, which emphasises health, wellbeing and social welfare for all residents of the city.

This year's Beat Diabetes event evolved to bring families to spend a day together enjoying a diverse array of activities designed to encourage physical activity among participants of all ages. The customary 2-kilometer walk served as a community rallying point, followed by many fitness, sports, educational activities and entertainment for families and children. The health zone by Aster DM Healthcare introduced advanced blood glucose testing facilities that was free for all participants. A newly introduced children's area saw the participation of over 2,000 kids aged under 12 years old, fostering a generational shift towards healthier living.

The walk was inaugurated by Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group, in the presence of notable dignitaries including H.E. Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Dr. Abdulkareem AlOlama, CEO – Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and Sawsan Al Amiri, Head of Health Education Section at Emirates Schools Establishments (Taaleem), amongst others. They were joined by representatives from more than 30 private and public sector partners, schools, and community groups, demonstrating widespread support for the cause of raising awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle among all generations.

Focusing on the wellbeing of young children, Superkidz, a sub-programme of Beat Diabetes features the distribution of English and Arabic comics to students across all public elementary schools under the Emirates Schools Establishment. Salem and Sara, the superheroes of these books, promote the importance of healthy lifestyle and the adoption of practices such as good diet and exercise.

Sawsan Al Amiri, said: 'Today's Beat Diabetes walk and the launch of the Superkidz health education programme mark a pivotal moment in our collective pursuit of a healthier future. By joining forces with Landmark Group, we are taking a significant step towards fostering a culture of wellness and preventive health across public elementary schools in the UAE. The Superkidz program, with its focus on instilling healthy practices from a young age, aligns seamlessly with our commitment to raising awareness and prioritizing health, well-being, and social welfare. Together, we can inspire a positive generational shift towards a healthier and more vibrant community.'

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: 'We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the Landmark Group for the 14th edition of the annual Beat Diabetes. This event emphasizes the importance of sports and physical activity for community well-being in Dubai. It also highlights the vital role of the private sector in supporting these annual events. Dubai's growing participation and genuine joy reflect the city's commitment to a healthy, vibrant community. Together, we celebrate unity, well-being, and the spirit

of

Dubai.'

Reflecting on the event's success, Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director of Landmark Group, said: 'We have witnessed incredible community support at this year's Beat Diabetes walk and family funday. The success of this event is a testament to our collective resolve to foster a healthier, more vibrant Dubai, directly supporting the D33 Agenda's focus on enhancing the quality of life for all residents. While November is globally recognised as Diabetes Awareness Month, our decision to host this event in February underscores our belief that a growing condition like diabetes demands our attention and action year-round. It is a testament to our efforts to ensure that the message of health and prevention resonates throughout the year.

'I am also proud to announce our partnership with Taaleem to bring health education into public elementary schools. We want to raise awareness of diabetes and healthy lifestyles from an early age so the youth can develop habits that will better sustain them and pave the way for a heathier next generation.”

Beat Diabetes is a collaborative effort between Landmark Group, the private sector, government entities, and not-for-profit organisations. The partners for this year

included Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Municipality, Al Jalila Foundation, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Emirates School Establishments, Aster DM Healthcare, Mastercard, Eucerin, Mashreq, PWC, Allied Transport Company, Lions Clubs International and Dubai Insurance.

The Beat Diabetes initiative by Landmark Group embodies a steadfast commitment to health and wellness through its targeted efforts in education, partnership, and community engagement. By raising funds for diabetes treatment with the support of the Al Jalila Foundation and contributing towards Sustainable Development Goal 3: Health and Wellbeing, the initiative marks a significant step towards a healthier future. This ongoing effort not only highlights Landmark Group's dedication to combating diabetes but also reinforces its role in promoting well-being across communities and beyond.

Beat Diabetes in Numbers



14 annual walks organized, with over 200,000 participants over the years.

More than 30,000 children and over 100 schools were engaged.

More than 550,000 free blood glucose tests facilitated. AED 5 million Beat Diabetes Fund established in partnership with Al Jalila.



