'We Have To Take Giant Leap Towards Viksit Bharat...' PM Modi At BJP National Convention 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Feb 18) while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Convention 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi said that the country's dream and resolution is to make Viksit Bharat. His address to the party members comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



He said, "Now the country's dream and resolve will be bigger. Our dream and resolution is that we have to make Viksit Bharat and the next 5 years will play an important role in it. In the next 5 years, we have to take a giant leap towards Viksit Bharat."

PM Modi also said that the Opposition leaders are also raising slogans of 'NDA sarkar 400 paar'. To take NDA to 400, BJP will have to cross the mark of 370 seats. He also said that the BJP workers keep doing something or the other to serve the country 24 hours every day of the year but now the next 100 days are for working with new enthusiasm and new faith.

"Today is 18th February and the youth who have reached the milestone of 18 years in this period are going to elect the 18th Lok Sabha of the country," he said.

Before PM's address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence in the party's ability to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Taking a dig at the Congress party, Shah said that the public has unequivocally chosen Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another term. The convention, attended by key leaders including PM Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda, served as a platform for Shah to highlight the achievements under the Modi government.