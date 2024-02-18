Empowering Future Leaders: 400+ Attendees Joined The 5Th Annual Pharmacy Career Conference 2024 In Sharjah, UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PharmaCC Pharmacy Career Confrence

SHARJAH, UAE, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pharmacy Career Conference, which is an initiative by PRA Consultancy, marked its triumphant return in its 5th edition, captivating the attention of pharmacy students and industry professionals alike. The event, held on February 17, 2024, at Masrah Al Qasba – Theatre, Sharjah, provided a unique platform for students, recent graduates, and seasoned professionals to delve into the latest trends in the pharmaceutical sector and chart a course for a fulfilling career in healthcare.Focusing on the evolving landscape of the pharmaceutical industry, the conference placed a spotlight on various career pathways, presenting attendees with valuable insights into unconventional roles within hospitals, communities, and various industries. Over 400 participants, representing key institutions and organizations in the pharmaceutical field, gathered to gain firsthand knowledge from industry veterans during the onsite conference.Highlighting the dynamic changes in the pharmaceutical sector, Dr. Najiba Al Shezawy, Co-Founder & Managing Director of PRA Consultancy, underscored the central goal of the conference: "In response to the ever-evolving landscape, growth, and transformations within the pharmaceutical industry, the 5th edition of the Pharmacy Career Conference is designed to equip students and professionals to navigate these shifts successfully and forge fulfilling career paths."The conference provided a valuable platform for professionals and students alike. Expert speakers shared insights on career transitions, entrepreneurship, and the importance of skill enhancements. Attendees gained practical advice, empowering them to make informed decisions about their career paths.Dr. Mona Al Moussli, Co-Founder & Managing Director of PRA Consultancy shared her perspective on career development: "Embarking on your career journey must be by identifying the core of your passion-the driving force in any professional endeavour. Whether you're a pharmacy student, a recent graduate, or pharmacists that are looking to change their careers, let your skills and interests be the compass guiding your career path, ensuring authentic growth in your experiences."Active participation was observed from supporting organizations, UAE-based governmental entities, and educational institutions, who shared success stories and experiences. Attendees received guidance and career assistance from a recruitment consultant present at the event. The presence of UAE-based colleges, universities, and institutions, such as RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, Fatima College of Health Sciences, Dubai Pharmacy College for Girls, Ajman University, Al Ain University, University of Sharjah, and Gulf Medical University, was also highlighted during this year's conference.For more information on the Pharmacy Career Conference, please visit:This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( ) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWireTM ( ) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed resultsTM.

Rabie Malek El Aawar

PRA Consultancy

email us here