TRON Unveils Bitcoin Layer-2 Solutions For Interoperability

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The world's largest stablecoin network, TRON., is a step closer to bridging the gap between its ecosystem and the Bitcoin network following new developments.

TRON's founder Justin Sun has announced via a recent X post that the blockchain is set to launch its groundbreaking Bitcoin Layer 2 solution. The announcement comes alongside the unveiling of its roadmap, featuring the α, β, and γ stages of the integration.

TRON Integrates Bitcoin and its L2 to Boost Decentralization

The move aims to foster decentralization on the TRON network while interconnecting its multiple coins. As such, the TRON ecosystem will see stablecoins, the Bitcoin network, and its constructed Layer-2s, like the Bitcoin Ordinals, combined in numerous ways, offering users seamless access to various token types.

Boasting a defi Total Value Locked (TVL) of $22 billion, TRON is confident that its integration with Bitcoin will inject newfound vitality into the leading cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin L2 to be Released in 3 Stages

TRON's integration of Bitcoin layer two solutions will spread through three different stages tagged,“α, β, and γ” according to the disclosed roadmap.

The first stage will see the deployment of measures that focus on expanding the accessibility of Bitcoin-based assets through cross-chain connections to the TRON network. While this aims to boost seamless interaction and interoperability, the network will connect various TRON tokens, including stablecoins like USDT, TRX, BTT, JST, SUN, NFT, WIN, and USDC, to the Blockchain network.

Furthermore, during the beta stage, TRON plans to enter strategic partnerships with multiple Bitcoin Layer 2 protocols to support restaking initiatives across major Bitcoin Layer 2 networks. This network considers this as an essential move to bolster the growth of the Bitcoin Layer 2 ecosystem while leveraging TRON's diverse asset portfolio.

Nonetheless, the last stage will emphasize security and scalability. This stage eyes the unveiling of a Layer 2 solution designed to maintain the speed and low fees of POS systems while ensuring the safety of POW & UTXO. The protocol represents the integration of TRON, BTTC, and the Bitcoin network.