Russian Invaders Kill Two Civilians In Donetsk Region Overnight, Two More Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region and injured two more.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"On February 17, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region - in Kramatorsk. Two more people were injured in the region during the day," Filashkin wrote.

As of February 18, the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is 1,865 killed and 4,577 injured.

The number of civilian casualties is without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, Russian troops fired 20 times at the Kherson community over the past day, leaving one dead and one injured.