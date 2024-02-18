HAGENT Unveils Backpacks With Unmatched Exclusivity

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The house of handcrafted leather backpacks introduces high-quality, timeless pieces that transcend fashion trends

Vienna, Austria , December 5, 2023 - Hagent, the house of handcrafted leather backpacks, is redefining the quiet luxury bag market with the introduction of high-quality, timeless pieces that transcend fashion trends.

Unprecedented demand, coupled with Hagent's commitment to slow luxury has quickly forced the brand to implement a waiting list, establishing Hagent as the most exclusive backpacks in the world. This strategic move aligns seamlessly with the brand's core values of timeless elegance, unmatched craftsmanship, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable production practices.

“Crafting a Hagent backpack is not just a process; it's a journey that intertwines tradition, artistry, and a commitment to excellence. Each stitch tells a story, and the waiting list becomes a testament to the enduring value of patience and true craftsmanship,” said Daniel Hayden, Founder and Art Director of Hagent.

CRAFTING QUIET LUXURY: A JOURNEY WORTH WAITING FOR

Designed in Vienna, Austria, crafting a Hagent backpack is a multi-day journey, as skilled leather artisans in Florence, Italy, infuse every stitch with dedication. The outcome is timeless investment pieces created in an era dominated by fast-paced trends.

Hagent's approach to quiet luxury is embodied in its meticulous manufacturing processes. The slow luxury ethos ensures that each backpack is a result of unhurried dedication, with artisans pouring their hearts into every detail. This deliberate pace not only guarantees the highest standards of craftsmanship but also contributes to the exclusivity of the backpacks.

The brand's commitment to excellence is further reflected in its choice of materials, sourced directly from the heart of Italy. Hagent's materials are sourced for sustainability, adhering to strict standards for animal welfare and environmental protection. The brand insists on using only the most exquisite materials, ensuring that every item bearing the Hagent name is a testament to quiet luxury.

The result is a collection of bags designed as elevated classics for a lifetime investment.

THE HAGENT BACKPACK COLLECTION: WHERE LUXURY MEETS FUNCTIONALITY

The gender-neutral Hagent Backpack collection launches with two eye-catching models in calf leather, available in classic black and a range of fun customizable color combinations. The Hagent backpack is carefully crafted in four layers to ensure maximum comfort while carrying and adapts to the wearers needs. The collection is characterized by signature corners, which are adorned with fabulous metal rivets, and come with luxurious adjustable calf leather straps or woven Italian fabric straps.

The interior is crafted with the same standards, and comes with a customizable inlay design as well as one fixed zipped pocket, perfect for storing small items such as keys or a phone. To complete the design, each backpack has two soft calfskin handles, sturdily built into the construction of the backpack so that it can also be used without straps.

The collection is now available at , with prices starting at $2,800 Euros.

About Hagent

Hagent, the house of handcrafted leather backpacks, stands for timeless elegance, slow luxury, and sustainable practices. With a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Hagent creates exclusive backpacks that transcend fashion trends, embodying a lifestyle of enduring style and sophistication.





Contact Info:

Name: Henry

Company: Hagent

Email: ...

Website:

Address: Vienna, Austria