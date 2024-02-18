Aleph Doha Residences Introduces“Ika To Go”

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aleph Doha Residences, a premier member of Hilton's Curio Collection, proudly announces the launch of“Ika To Go”, a specially curated takeaway service designed for both guests and visitors.

Offering a taste of the award-winning restaurant,“Ika To Go” caters to the bustling lifestyles of Aleph Dpha's residents and the wider community, providing a range of gourmet options for those always on the move.

Located conveniently in the lobby of Aleph Doha Residences,“Ika To Go” features a diverse selection of meals that echo the renowned culinary spirit of IKA.

From vegetarian delights and artisan sandwiches to assorted sushi and fresh salads, this innovative service ensures a quick meal is always within reach, whether it's a busy day at the office or a relaxed dinner at home.

General Manager Chadi Kassem states,“Understanding the fast-paced rhythm of life in Doha, 'Ika To Go' is designed to offer quick yet high-quality dining solutions not only to our residents but also to visitors and outside guests. It reflects our commitment to extending our renowned hospitality beyond the doors of our apartments, directly into the heart of our community.”

Firat Dede, Cluster F&B Manager, overseeing the culinary direction, emphasises,“With 'Ika To Go', we aim to bring the unique flavours and vibrant atmosphere of our acclaimed IKA restaurant to a wider audience. Each menu item is carefully prepared to meet our exacting standards, offering a selection of dishes that are both convenient and delicious.”

“Ika To Go” sets out to be an indispensable part of the Aleph Doha Residences experience, providing a practical and gourmet dining option for everyone. T

his service underlines the hotel's dedication to fulfilling the dynamic needs of its residents and visitors, ensuring that even on the busiest days, there's always time for a taste of exceptional cuisine.

Guests and visitors can look forward to the launch of“Ika To Go” in the lobby by the end of February, ready to transform their dining experiences with both convenience and exceptional quality.