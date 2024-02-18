Culture Ministry Launches 'Al Baraha' Event At Umm Al Seneem Park

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Culture launched the 'Al Baraha' event which took place at Ain Khaled's Umm Al Seneem Park on February 16 and 17.

The event comes within the framework of activating community partnerships and promoting culture and cultural industries, in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality and the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

'Al Baraha' aims to advance social communication by giving parks a cultural function and reviving the Qatari traditional space and concept of Al Baraha. Moreover, it also aims to discover and invest in all kinds of talents whether literary, artistic, or cultural, through offering workshops and activities held in a traditional atmosphere.

Over the past two days, a number of Ministry of Culture-affiliate entities and centres held artistic and cultural events and activities, such as the Theatre Affairs Centre organised various workshops for kids, and the Nomas Centre introduced children to Qatari customs and traditions.