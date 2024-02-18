(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); With 20 Shows Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates Anniversary ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
Updated: February 15, 2024 With 20 Shows Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates Anniversary
The annual agenda includes music by Cerati, Taylor Swift, Luis Miguel, among others
By TCRN STAFF February 15, 2024
With a total of ten shows that will be presented twice, the Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates its 21st anniversary in a big way. For each concert, there will be an outstanding group of national artists who will give life to voices that have made history in the world of music. “Music without Borders” is the name of the group's 2024 season, which this time will take its shows to communities outside of GAM. A very special event
Marvin Araya, director of the Philharmonic, invited the Zarcero Municipal Band to unite talents in a special event. The annual agenda, which promises more surprises, has the support of Banco LAFISE and Visa. Through the financial institution's social networks , dynamics will be carried out for the raffle of tickets and special benefits for clients. Year Schedule:
February 17 and 18 Regional Mexican Concert, Melico Salazar
March 9 and 10 Remembering Cerati, Melico Salazar
May 25 and 26 Tom Sawyer, Tribute to RUSH, Melico Salazar
June 1 and 2: Costa Rica in Concert, Melico Salazar
August 31 and September 1 Taylor's Swift Version, National Auditorium
September 21 and 22 Philharmonic Hip Hop, National Auditorium
October 12 and 13 Glam Rock, National Auditorium
November 2 and 3 What's my Age, National Auditorium
November 30 and December 1 The Best of Luis Miguel, National Auditorium
December 17 and 18 Somos Latinos, National Auditorium-
