'Eager To Walk Beside Him...' Samuthirakani On Thalapathy Vijay's Political Party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earlier last month, Thalapathy Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The actor stated that the party would run in the 2026 Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections. Following the announcement, numerous actors and celebrities sent their best wishes to Vijay. Another actor has now spoken out in favour of Vijay. Samuthirakani recently talked highly of Vijay, stating that he will back the Leo actor in his political debut.

During a recent media encounter at an event, Samuthirakani was asked to express his thoughts on Thalapathy Vijay's newly founded political party. He said, "Vijay is a good man." Now that he has entered politics, he has my complete support. I'm eager to walk beside him. Although he did not contact me about the campaign, I will be pulling for him to win."

Meanwhile, Vijay announced the name of his political party while also revealing that he will be leaving filmmaking after finishing two projects. According to him, politics is a holy duty to the people rather than a mere career. I want to fully engage myself in politics for public service after finishing another film I've already committed to, without disrupting party activity. This is how I express my thanks and commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu."

Samuthirakani began his career as an actor in the South cinema industry before branching out into filmmaking. He has been recognised for several outstanding films in Tamil and Telugu languages. His most recent directorial effort was Bro: The Avatar, which starred Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. He will now return to acting in his next film Ramam Raghavam, which is focused on the father-son connection.

Recently, the producers of the cinematic masterpiece released a gripping glimpse of Ramam Raghavam, leaving spectators fascinated. The portrayal of the father-son duo's deep emotions, as well as their enduring love for one other, won the Internet over. Ramam Raghavam is directed by the multi-talented Dhanraj, who also plays Samuthirakani's son in the film.