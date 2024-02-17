Kuwaiti-Egyptian Mural Marks Nat'l Days At Qurain Festival

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Forty-five Kuwaiti and Egyptian painters came together Saturday to draw a mural that embodies love for Kuwait and the strong bonds between the two Arab countries on the occasion of Kuwait's national days.

"The cooperation between Kuwaiti and Egyptian artists demonstrates the fraternal ties between the two states, especially since it coincides with Kuwait's national days and the Al-Qurain Cultural Festival," Secretary-General of Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar said in a speech at a special event to celebrate the painting themed 'together for loving Kuwait'.

The mural shows cultural and art symbols, modern and ancients buildings and tourism attractions of Kuwait and Egypt.

He pointed out that the mural painting event was organized by the NCCAL in collaboration with the Egyptian Embassy in Kuwait, and Kuwait's Syndicate of Media and Artists.

Al-Jassar noted the depth of cultural relations between Kuwait and Egypt.

The Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Osama Shaltout, stressed in a similar speech, that Egyptian-Kuwaiti relations are deeply-rooted and historical.

The mural is a sincere expression of the fraternal ties that bind the two peoples, he affirmed, pointing out that relations between the two countries began with cultural cooperation and extended to all aspects.

He stated that relations between the two countries are not the result of the moment, but rather go back many years, expressing his thanks to Kuwait and its leadership.

He praised the role of Kuwait and the Kuwaiti political leadership in strengthening bilateral relations in various domains and at all levels, wishing Kuwait further progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Shaltout thanked the NCCAL for its cooperation with the Egyptian Embassy in organizing this event.

He noted that the embassy will hold a cultural week in addition a number of seminars and events throughout the year to enrich cultural cooperation between the two countries. (pick up previous)

