               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Azerbaijan Meets With U.S. Secretary Of State In Munich


2/17/2024 10:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Munich, at the latter's request, Azernews reports.

MENAFN17022024000195011045ID1107864124

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search