Shakawath Hossain Honoured At HI-AIM Conference

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Shakawath Hossain, CEO of Unique Hotel and Resorts PLC in Bangladesh was honoured as "The Best Hotelier of Bangladesh" at the 12th Edition of HI-AIM (Hospitality Industry-Architecture, Interiors and Management) Conference held in association with Marriott International in Kathmandu, Nepal on February 1.

Shakawath Hossain was recognised for his contributions to the development and enhancement of Bangladesh's hospitality landscape, said a release. This makes him the first Bangladeshi hotelier to be honoured at HI-AIM Conference.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Shakawath Hossain is currently a Bangladeshi hotelier in practice, academician and researcher pursuing a PhD in Tourism and Hospitality Management at University of Dhaka. He has been recognised with several national and international awards.

Earlier, he worked in different capacities at Starwood International and Marriott International. Currently, as the CEO of Unique Hotel and Resorts PLC, he looks after three operational and four upcoming international chain hotels.

The 12th edition of HI-AIM honoured five other individuals: Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific Excluding China (APEC) of Marriott International, Inc, Anoop Bali, Director and CFO, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited, Umar Khurshid Tramboo, MD, The Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa, Rajiv Kaul, Former President, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Limited and Suresh Kumar, Former MD of Fortune Park hotels Limited.

The event brought together leading professionals and experts from the hospitality sector across the South Asian region.