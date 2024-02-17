Flydubai Commences Flights To Penang, Langkawi

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Kuala Lumpur : Flydubai commenced flights to two popular tourist spots in Malaysia-Penang and Langkawi-as part of its efforts to expand reach in Southeast Asia. It has become the first airline to connect Dubai with these two destinations and started these services during the popular Chinese New Year festival.

While Penang International Airport (PEN) is served non-stop from Dubai, the same flight then continues to Langkawi International Airport (LGK).

On the occasion, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent), Flydubai, said, "We are pleased to see our presence grow in Southeast Asia with the addition of Penang and Langkawi to our growing network. flydubai remains committed to opening up underserved markets and with the start of our daily service, we look forward to offering our passengers more opportunities to explore the beautiful region."

The airline operates the daily service from Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport, using one of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Flight FZ 1603 departs Dubai at 04:10 and arrives in Penang at 15:05. Then, it departs Penang at 16:05 and reaches Langkawi at 16:45. The return flight FZ1604 departs Langkawi at 19:45 and arrives in Penang at 20:45. Eventually, it departs Penang at 21:45 and reaches Dubai at 01:05.

