Zelensky On Navalny's Death: Putin Is One Of Bloodiest Dictators In European History

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky called on world leaders not to stand aside and bring Putin to justice for the murder of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

He said this at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after talks in Paris, Ukrinform reports.

"Putin has become one of the bloodiest dictators in European history, but unfortunately, his journey is not over yet. We will work with everyone in the world who can bring him to justice. I urge every leader in the world not to remain silent and not to stand aside. The murderer must be punished," Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky:likely killed by Putin, like thousands of other tortured people

He added that today it is extremely important for everyone in the world who values life to work together to achieve concrete and fair results.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 16, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation announced that opposition Russian politician Alexei Navalny had died in colony No. 3 in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

Earlier in Germany, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was apparently killed by Putin, like thousands of others who were tortured.

Photo: OP