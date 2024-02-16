Russians Lost At Least 400 Pieces Of Military Equipment Near Avdiivka UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army lost at least 400 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other military equipment, as well as likely thousands of personnel in its efforts to storm the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update posted on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"Avdiivka has been on the frontline in the Donbas since 2014. In its efforts to take the city, Russia has lost at least 400 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other hardware, as well as likely thousands of personnel," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry added that Russian forces around Bakhmut continue attacks to the west, almost certainly with the objective of seizing the town of Chasiv Yar.

"Russia has not been able to advance further beyond Bakhmut since taking control in May 2023," the ministry added.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 15:00, intense fighting continues in Avdiivka, Donetsk region. The Defense Forces are carrying out raids and assaults to expand logistics corridors.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov