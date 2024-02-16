Siren LEAKED: Jayam Ravi's film Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other site

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) According to sources, Siren has been leaked online and made available via pirate sites and Telegram communities.



Siren stars Jayam Ravi in the lead role, with Anupama Parameswaran, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, and Yogi Babu playing supporting parts.



The film, directed by Antony Bhagyaraj, premiered today to mixed reviews from audiences. But here's a dismal update for those who have yet to see this picture in cinemas.

Siren was released online just hours after its theatrical premiere. According to recent rumours, Siren has been leaked online and made available via pirate sites.

Siren Full Movie HD has been released on torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other unauthorised versions.

The 300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, and HD online is accessible for viewers.

Apart from Siren, several other newly released movies and series have also become the victims of online piracy.

It includes Bramayugam, Bhakshak, Fighter, and Anweshippin Kandethum, among others, that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.