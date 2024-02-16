Black Women For Wellness To Host 25Th Annual Reproductive Justice Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Black Women For Wellness is committed to the health and well-being of Black women and girls through health education, empowerment and advocacy.

Black Women for Wellness, a pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and well-being of Black women and girls, will host its 25th Annual Reproductive Justice Conference on August 15th, 2024, at the California Endowment in Los Angeles, under the theme,“A New Era of Justice: Our Bodies, Our Voices, Our Freedom.”

"A New Era of Justice: Our Bodies, Our Voices, Our Freedom"

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Black Women for Wellness, a pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and well-being of Black women and girls, is pleased to announce the 25th Annual Reproductive Justice Conference. The conference will take place on August 15th, 2024, at the California Endowment in Los Angeles, California, under the theme, " A New Era of Justice: Our Bodies, Our Voices, Our Freedom."

This annual event brings together a diverse group of activists, healthcare professionals, and community members to provide a platform for empowerment, education, and advocacy. As Black Women for Wellness celebrates the Reproductive Justice Movement, which began 30 years ago,

attendees can expect engaging workshops, thought-provoking panel discussions, and insights from keynote speakers on crucial topics, including maternal health, reproductive rights, and environmental justice.

In line with this year's theme, the conference aims to usher in a new era by addressing historical traumas, safeguarding the present, and envisioning a liberated future for Black women and girls. The goal is to foster a space where participants can learn, collaborate, share resources and effect positive change within the community.

The conference will also feature discussions on:



the collaborative role of both Black men and women in championing reproductive justice



the significance of Roe v. Wade for Black women, highlighting the need to understand and address unique challenges within the broader reproductive justice framework

the diverse aspects of reproductive justice, moving beyond conversations centered solely on abortion

Renowned activists and experts in reproductive justice, social justice, health, and civic engagement will serve as keynote speakers, sharing their experiences and knowledge to inspire and motivate attendees. The conference will also offer networking opportunities, professional development, and skill-building sessions.

"The Annual Reproductive Justice Conference is a crucial event that brings our community together to address the unique challenges Black women face in reproductive health," said Janette Robinson Flint, Executive Director of Black Women for Wellness. "By focusing on healing, protection, and preparation, we are empowering Black women and girls to take charge of their reproductive health and well-being, ensuring a brighter future for us all."

Black Women for Wellness warmly invites allies and partners to join the conference. Recognizing that building a more just and equitable future requires collective effort, we extend a welcoming invitation to individuals and organizations committed to supporting the empowerment and well-being of Black women and girls. This inclusive space encourages collaboration and shared learning, fostering connections that strengthen our collective impact on the journey toward reproductive justice.



Tickets for the 25th Annual Reproductive Justice Conference will be available for purchase starting March 1st, 2024. For additional information about the conference, including sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, please visit the Black Women for Wellness website at .

About Black Women for Wellness:

Founded in 1997, Black Women for Wellness is a California-based nonprofit organization committed to the health and well-being of Black women and girls. Through education, advocacy, and leadership development, the organization seeks to empower communities and create lasting change in reproductive health, rights, and justice.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Arnedra L. Jordan

Project Manager

Black Women for Wellness

(323) 290-5955

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Women For Wellness