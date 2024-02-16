Germany Announces New EUR 1.1B Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has delivered or committed to nearly EUR 28 billion in aid for Ukraine and has just approved over EUR 1 billion.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin on February 16, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today we are launching another military aid package for Ukraine worth about EUR 1.1 billion," Scholz said.

This package will include 36 armored vehicles from industry stocks, 120,000 rounds of ammunition, two Skynex air defense systems, and missiles for Iris-T air defense systems.

Scholz recalled that this year's German budget envisages more than EUR 7 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

The chancellor said that the government is entering into contracts with industry for the production of ammunition and equipment. He expressed hope that these measures would help significantly increase the supply of necessary weapons to Ukraine.

According to the chancellor, over the past two years, relations between Germany and Ukraine have acquired a new quality. Scholz called the agreement signed on February 16 a "conscious and historic step" and added that the significance of this document cannot be overestimated.

"This is evidence that we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said, adding that more than 20 other countries have joined the G7 countries in their desire to provide guarantees to Ukraine.

Scholz pledged assistance in the development of a modern Ukrainian military that will be able to repel any aggression and the reconstruction of Ukraine, including demining programs, strengthening of the energy sector, etc.

He said that Putin had not achieved any of the objectives he set at the beginning of the war.

"We all want the war to end as soon as possible, but Russia is not ready for that. On the contrary, it is advancing its military objectives. Therefore, today we are sending an unequivocal message to Putin: we will not stop in our support, we continue to stand with Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine," Scholz said.

He also took the opportunity to appeal to "responsible American lawmakers" to approve support for Ukraine.

Zelensky said at the briefing that Germany's support is vital for Ukraine and Ukrainian soldiers at the front.

"Unfortunately, we have a noticeable decrease in supplies from partners, and Germany's support in such conditions is vital for Ukraine, for our soldiers at the front," he said.

Zelensky thanked Germany for the new defense package for Ukraine, which is so needed right now. According to him, artillery will be delivered to the front in the near future.

"Our security agreement is truly an unprecedented bilateral document. It reflects not only the level of our bilateral relations, but also the fundamental role of Germany in maintaining normality in Europe and the world. War should never replace the existence of any of the peoples of the world. And any aggressor, before starting his criminal actions, must understand how and as a result of what he will inevitably lose," Zelensky said.

As reported, during his visit to Germany, Zelensky and Scholz signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Germany.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine