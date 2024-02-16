Indian Visa For Dominica, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea And Georgian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR DOMINICA CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 16th February 2024, In 2014, the Indian government changed its visa policy in response to an increase in the number of travelers entering India. As a result, Electronic Travel Authorization has been implemented for citizens of 169 countries, including Dominica, making it easier to obtain an Indian e-Visa. Since 2014, Dominicans have had access to the Government of India's online application form. Dominicans may apply for one of three types of e-Visas to India: tourist, business, or medical. The 1-month e-Tourist Visa allows you to stay in the country for up to 30 days and do activities such as sightseeing and visiting friends and family. This visa allows for only two entries. Long-Term Tourist e-Visa, valid for 1 year and 5 years, allows Dominican travelers to stay in India for a total of 90 days per multiple-entry visit. The 1 Year Business eVisa is for business travelers in India. It is intended for people attending meetings, starting business ventures and it allows a stay of up to 180 days. The e-Medical Visa is for visitors to India seeking medical treatment. It allows the holder to stay in the country for up to 60 days and three times in total. Typically, applications from Dominican citizens are approved within two to three business days. Applicants can apply for a visa once they know the date and location of their trip to India.

Indian Visa Requirements for Dominican Citizens



A valid passport with at least six months of validity.

A complete Passport information scan.

An e-mail address so you can receive your eVisa in your Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay the for eVisa fees.

