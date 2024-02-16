Zelensky's Talks With Scholz Start In Berlin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has begun talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, which are expected to result in the signing of a security cooperation agreement.

This is reported by the press service of the Presidential Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The Head of State arrived at the Office of the Federal Chancellor of Germany in Berlin, where he began negotiations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The leaders are planning to discuss further support for Ukraine in the defense, political and financial spheres," the statement said.

It is noted that following the talks, it is planned to sign an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Germany .

The parties will also discuss support for Ukraine on its path to membership in the European Union and NATO.

As reported, on February 16, Zelensky will visit Germany and France for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ukrainian president begins visit to Germany

On February 17, the head of state will speak on the main stage of the Munich Security Conference and hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

The President is scheduled to hold talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other leaders of states and large businesses.

Photo: OP