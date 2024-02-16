Indiadotcom Digital Private Limited Announces Inaugural Cricket Country Box Cricket League Launch, To Take Place On 17Th-18Th February 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited is thrilled to announce the launch of the inaugural Cricket Country Box Cricket League, slated to take place on 17th and 18th February 2024, at the prestigious Fuzolo in Gurugram. This on-ground event promises to redefine the cricketing landscape with its unique blend of sporting prowess and entertainment.



The upcoming Cricket Country Box Cricket League redefines sporting entertainment through innovative elements that promise an unforgettable experience. By employing tennis balls, the tournament maintains a high-paced and dynamic gameplay, prioritizing safety without compromising excitement. With umpires and digital scoring systems in place, the integrity of each match is upheld, ensuring fairness and accuracy throughout.



Featuring eight elite teams representing prominent media agencies such as Group M, Madison, Havas Media, InnOcean, Zenith Optimedia, Wavemaker, OMD, and Dentsu. The tournament will showcase thrilling encounters across seven matches. With a knockout format and matches spanning 10 overs in the round stages and 15 overs in the semi-finals and finals, spectators can expect edge-of-the-seat action from start to finish.



Beyond the thrilling matches, the league also caters to a diverse audience, offering a range of engaging activities and tantalizing food and beverage options. This thoughtful approach aims to enhance the overall spectator experience, making the Cricket Country Box Cricket League a must-attend event for fans of all ages.



Dr. Idris Loya, CTIO of Essel Group, lauded the initiative, stating, "In the Cricket Country Box Cricket League, the amalgamation of sportsmanship and entertainment unfolds like a thrilling rafting adventure, captivating players and spectators alike. This initiative epitomizes a harmonious blend, propelling cricket to unprecedented heights while championing the values of respect and teamwork. With each match, the league sets a new standard for sportsmanship, fostering an environment where the essence of fair play resonates with every stroke and every cheer."



Anindya Khare, Marketing Head - Zee Media Corporation Limited, further highlighted, â€œWe strongly believe in championing sports culture and enriching community engagement through dynamic experiences. The Cricket Country Box Cricket League embodies our commitment to providing innovative entertainment that unites the media fraternity. As we embark on this journey, we aim not only to entertain but also to inspire unity and camaraderie within our community, showcasing the enduring impact of shared sporting experiences."



On-ground integrations such as brand logo presence on team jerseys and boundary branding will provide sponsors with valuable visibility. Additionally, promotional efforts encompass editorial articles, interview videos, reels, match highlights, live commentary, and live streaming on Cricket Country's Facebook page and YouTube channel.



IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited expresses its sincere gratitude to venue partner FUZOLO for their unwavering support leading up to the Cricket Country Box Cricket League.

