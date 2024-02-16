               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Civilian Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Bilozerka Community In Kherson Region


2/16/2024 5:10:21 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday morning, Russian troops shelled the Bilozerka community in the Kherson region, injuring an elderly man.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"In the morning, the occupiers hit Romashkove in the Bilozerka community. A residential building came under attack. The elderly owner of the house was injured," the post said.

The 70-year-old victim suffered shrapnel wounds. An ambulance crew has already arrived at the scene.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 10, private houses were damaged by shelling in Romashkove in the Kherson region.

