Hungary Joins Coalition For Mine Clearance In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungary has joined the Coalition for Mine Action, which will deal with mine clearance in Ukraine.
This was announced by Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky on Facebook , according to Ukrinform
"Hungary - on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting in Brussels - signed a statement of intent with 20 other NATO member states to establish a Mine Action Coalition," the Hungarian Defense Minister said.
He emphasized that the Hungarian Defense Forces will contribute to the activities of the Lithuanian-led coalition by conducting mine clearance training.
Read also: NATO
-Ukraine Council: Allies agree on demining coalition, one million drone
As reported by Ukrinform, the Lithuanian-led coalition for demining in support of Ukraine met in Vilnius in January to discuss Kyiv's needs and possible contributions from partners.
The Lithuanian-led coalition aims to unite and coordinate existing and future demining assistance to Ukraine from donor countries. In order to achieve the coalition's goals, a support fund will be established, including for the purchase of tools and equipment for mine clearance on the territory of Ukraine.
Photo credit: Szalay-Bobrovniczky Kristóf , Facebook
