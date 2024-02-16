Minister Of Municipality, Cuban Agriculture Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met here yesterday with Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Cuba H E Perez Brito on the sidelines of his participation in the launch of the 4th Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference and Exhibition (RTS - Doha 2024) that is organized by the Ministry of Municipality at Expo 2023 Doha.

The meeting discussed enhancing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Cuba in areas of mutual interest, especially in agricultural development and production technology.