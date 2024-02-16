Azerbaijan Army Holds Command-Staff Mobilization Exercise (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The
command-staff mobilization exercise is being conducted in one of
the military units in accordance with the training plan for 2024,
the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.
"During the exercises, measures were taken to deploy reception
points, study the process of receiving military personnel, mobilize
units and organize combat interoperability, deploy in the
operational area, and clarify reports on positioning in terrain, as
well as take the operational area and organize an offensive
operation. Reports on the activities done were also heard.
The objective of the exercise is to clarify mobilization
resources and bring the mobilization activities in line with modern
standards," the ministry noted.
