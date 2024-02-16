Kazakhstan Exports Nitrogen Fertilizers Through Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The first batch of ammonium nitrate produced by KazAzot JSC,
Kazakhstan's only producer of nitrogen fertilizers, has been
shipped to Azerbaijan as part of the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (Middle Corridor), Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
The mineral fertilizers will first be delivered from
Kazakhstan's Aktau port to Azerbaijan's Hovsan port, and from there
to Georgia's Batumi port, and then transported to European and
world markets.
The vessel named Turkustan left Kazakhstan with 3 tons of
product. By the end of this year, it is planned to send at least 16
such shipments.
Recall, that the Middle Corridor was established in February
2014 with the participation of relevant structures of Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan and Georgia. Later, Ukraine, Romania and Poland joined
the project. Currently, the route starts from the China-Kazakhstan
border and extends to Europe, passing through the territory of
Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia. A single
tariff has been established along the entire route, and the Single
Window principle is applied.
In 2023, 2 mln 750 k tons of cargo will be transported along the
Middle Corridor, which is 64% more than in 2022.
