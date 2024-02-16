Azerbaijan Gradually Merging With Green And Clean Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
It is no secret that Azerbaijan is striving for the development
of green energy, realising the importance of environmentally
sustainable energy sources for the preservation of natural
resources and reducing the negative impact on the environment. One
of the key strategies in this direction is the construction of
hydroelectric and power plants, which not only provide energy to
the country but also minimise the negative impact on nature.
Hydropower plays a paramount role in the development of green
energy in Azerbaijan. Thanks to its geographical location and
availability of water resources, the country has significant
potential for the construction of hydropower plants. Many projects,
such as Gorgudash and Shamkhal, have already been realised, while
others are in the planning and construction phases. These plants
not only provide Azerbaijan with its own energy but also contribute
to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
Moreover, Azerbaijan is actively introducing solar and wind
energy. In recent years, the country has implemented a number of
projects to build solar and wind farms that complement the energy
system and contribute to the diversification of energy sources.
These innovative projects help to reduce dependence on traditional
energy sources and reduce the negative impact on the
environment.
Azerbaijan is also actively developing infrastructure for the
use of alternative energy sources in domestic and commercial
buildings. Programs to encourage the installation of solar panels
and other energy-saving technologies help citizens and businesses
switch to cleaner forms of energy.
Thus, the development of green energy in Azerbaijan reflects the
country's commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible
development. These efforts contribute to reducing greenhouse gas
emissions, reducing dependence on fossil resources, and ensuring
the country's energy security.
Furthermore, Azerbaijan is actively investing in the research
and development of new technologies in the field of green energy.
This includes exploring the potential of geothermal energy, biomass
utilisation, and other innovative approaches. The development of
such technologies helps the country further reduce its carbon
footprint and makes it more competitive in the global energy
market.
Education and information campaigns are also important aspects
of the green energy development strategy in Azerbaijan. Increasing
awareness of energy savings, energy efficiency, and the
possibilities of alternative energy sources contributes to the
formation of an environmentally aware society and stimulates
innovation in this area.
Azerbaijan actively participates in international green energy
initiatives such as the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable
Development Goals. This emphasises the country's commitment to
cooperate in addressing global environmental challenges and
achieving sustainable development.
Thus, Azerbaijan's increased efforts in green energy development
reflect the country's commitment to a sustainable, clean, and
cost-effective energy sector. These measures not only contribute to
reducing environmental pollution but also create new opportunities
for economic growth, innovation, and improved quality of life for
the citizens of Azerbaijan and beyond.
As a reminder, several significant green energy projects have
been implemented in Azerbaijan, which confirms the country's
commitment to sustainable development and environmental
responsibility. Some of these projects include:
1. Gorgudash Hydroelectric Power Plant : Located
on the Gorgudash River in a mountainous area, this hydroelectric
power plant is one of the largest projects in this field in the
country. It provides a significant amount of energy for Azerbaijan
and contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
2. Shamkhal Hydropower Plant : Located in a
mountainous area on the Shamkhal River, this plant also plays an
important role in providing energy for the country. Its
commissioning helps diversify energy sources and reduce dependence
on fossil resources.
3. Solar Farms : As part of the development of
solar energy, several solar farm projects have been implemented in
Azerbaijan. They include the installation of solar panels on large
plots of land and on the roofs of buildings, which allows the
utilisation of solar energy for electricity generation.
4. Wind farms : Wind energy is also being
developed in Azerbaijan. Several wind farms have been built in the
country, adding to the energy mix and helping to reduce carbon
emissions.
These projects represent important steps towards sustainable
development in Azerbaijan and allow the country to actively
participate in the global efforts to combat climate change and
transition to clean energy sources.
In addition to the projects listed above, other green energy
initiatives have also been implemented in Azerbaijan:
5. Small Hydroelectric Power Plants (SHPPs): In
addition to large hydropower plants, the small hydropower sector is
actively developing in the country. These projects, often built on
small rivers or streams, promote decentralisation of energy
production and provide energy independence for remote areas.
6. Modernization of existing energy efficient
systems : As part of efforts to reduce energy consumption
and improve energy efficiency, Azerbaijan is modernising and
optimising existing energy systems and buildings. This includes the
installation of modern equipment and control systems to reduce
energy consumption and improve energy utilisation.
7. Investments in research and development : The
state is actively investing in research and development in the
field of green energy. This includes the search for new
technologies, materials, and production methods to improve the
efficiency and sustainability of green energy systems.
These and other projects and initiatives demonstrate
Azerbaijan's serious commitment to green energy development and
sustainable use of natural resources. This approach not only
contributes to reducing environmental pollution and combating
climate change, but also creates new opportunities for the
country's economic growth and social development.
Moreover, Azerbaijan has launched 4 HPPs commissioned in Lachin,
where 77 mln kWh of green energy have already been produced. Due to
the production of 77 mln kWh of green energy, Azerbaijan managed to
save 18 mln m3 of gas and millions of AZN, as well as prevent the
emission of 32 thousand tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Measures necessary for the protection of ecosystems . This has been
implemented with the use of European-made eco-turbines installed at
the stations.
Moreover, five more hydropower plants with a total capacity of
more than 40 MW are currently under construction in Lachin
district. These construction works are being carried out at
Aghbulag HPP with a capacity of 14.25 MW, which is almost at the
stage of completion.
Completed construction works - at HPP
" Agbulag-2 " with a capacity of 14.7 MW,
" Garigishlak " with a capacity of 4 MW,
" Mirik " with a capacity of 3.5 MW, and
" Zabukh " with a capacity of 2.8 MW, currently
being carried out as installation and adjustment works. These 5
hydropower plants are scheduled to be commissioned as part of the
Year of Solidarity for a 2024-Green World.
Accelerating the transition to alternative and renewable energy
sources, reducing the amount of carbon dioxide emissions into the
atmosphere, and other progressive principles create new
opportunities for the country's economic growth and social
development.
Declaring 2024 as the Year of Solidarity for a Green World will
prioritise such a prestigious event as COP29 in
Azerbaijan. The scope of application of "green energy" is rapidly
expanding. In particular, in accordance with the instruction of the
head of the country to transform liberated territories into green
energy zones.
In accordance with the strategy of " green
energy " in Lachin district, hydroelectric power plants
have been created and are being created in 9 places. Thus, up to
today in Lachin district, the 8.25 MW "Mishni", 8 MW "Gulabird," 6
MW "Alkhasli" HPPs have been reconstructed and put into operation,
and the 4 MW "Sus" HPP has been restored.
