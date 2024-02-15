Reged Launches Producer Management And Licensing Automation Technology Bundle For Midsized Insurers And Distributors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tailored Offering From the Industry Leader Enables High Efficiency for Licensing Teams and a Frictionless User Experience for Producers and Admins, Enabling Scale for Growth.

Raleigh, NC, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of producer management solutions for the insurance and financial services industry, has announced the launch of a technology bundle specifically calibrated for small and midsized insurers and distributors seeking to scale their producer support function along with a growing business.

This comprehensive solution, powered by the industry-leading Enterprise Xchange, will meet the unique needs of growing firms, who benefit from an all-in-one approach to producer management technology delivered by a single trusted partner. RegEd draws on its extensive experience serving the leading insurers in the industry to bring together advanced capabilities previously available only to the largest organizations, at a price point that is accessible for smaller firms.

Kristy Locklear, SVP of Product Management at RegEd, highlights the significant impact of Xchange for growing firms: "So much of the challenge facing small and midsized insurers and distributors is the ability to deliver a producer experience that is competitive with what the largest insurers can offer. Access to a powerful solution like Xchange can be revolutionary for firms in this segment, as it significantly levels the playing field when it comes to their competitiveness. Xchange will enable new levels of automation and scalability for their licensing operations while delivering a frictionless, simplified onboarding and credentialing experience for their producers.”

Xchange for Midsized Firms streamlines and automates critical producer management processes across the producer lifecycle, including onboarding, licensing, appointment and more. Core package and add-on options span the most advanced licensing and producer management capabilities in the industry:

Insurance Licensing Automation: Streamline and automate the insurance licensing process, significantly reducing manual effort and enhancing compliance efficiency.

Advanced Appointment Processing: Leverage advanced automation and firm business rules to enable straight-through processing (STP), fully automated appointment termination and just-in-time appointments, speeding producer time to market and eliminating unproductive appointments and fees.

Producer Data Reconciliation: Automatically reconcile producer data accurately across regulatory and internal systems, eliminating outdated information and reducing risk.

Producer Onboarding: Deliver a fully digital and automated producer onboarding experience, boosting new producer satisfaction and driving speed to market.

Industry-Leading APIs and Integrations: Leverage direct integration with third party systems to enable seamless flow of business processes and data throughout your technology ecosystem.

Xchange for Midsized Firms also integrates self-service tools and capabilities, including configuration options, speeding implementation timeframes.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation's top financial services firms, RegEd's proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit

