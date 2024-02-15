Three Charred To Death In Delhi Factory Blaze (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Three charred bodies were recovered from a factory in Delhi's Alipur area, where a massive fire broke out on Thursday evening, a police official said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), Ravi Kumar Singh, the bodies were shifted to a mortuary, while three injured persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"It was a paint factory where the fire broke out following a massive blast," he said.

Sharing details, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said that a call regarding a blaze at a factory in Dayal Market was received at 5:26 p.m.

"As many as 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which managed to douse the flame. So far, three bodies have been recovered. The search operation is on," Garg said.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

"The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the DCP said.

