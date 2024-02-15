Duke Energy Supports Fellow First Responders With More Than $200,000 In Grants For Emergency Preparedness In Indiana

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Funding will support 34 nonprofit and government agencies across the company's Indiana service territory
PLAINFIELD, Ind., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First responders across Indiana, including local police, fire and emergency management agencies (EMAs), will benefit from more than $200,000 in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation. The funding will help public safety agencies increase their response capabilities during severe weather and other emergencies through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training.
"When severe weather strikes, we rely on strong partnerships with local emergency management and law enforcement agencies to effectively respond and restore power in affected communities," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "These grants will help give first responders the tools and training they need to respond to any emergency."
During major emergencies and natural disasters, local emergency management agencies play a critical role in providing information, resources and support that Duke Energy relies on to speed power restoration for its customers.
"Successful preparedness, response and recovery requires a community approach," said Sean Stoops, chief of the Avon Police Department. "We envisioned equipping all of our patrol vehicles with automated external defibrillators (AEDs). With the support of Duke Energy and other community partners, we were able to bring that goal to fruition, purchasing 35 AEDs that our officers can use to deliver life-saving measures to a person in cardiac arrest."
Grants were awarded to the following organizations:
Bartholomew County
EMA
$8,000 to purchase new water rescue equipment, including a new motor for an airboat Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office
$5,000 to support public safety measures and preparations ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 Brown County
EMA
$5,500 to help equip a Brown County EMA emergency operations center with computers, monitors, software and other electrical components Cass County EMA
$4,000 to sponsor a hazardous materials technician certification course City of Brazil Fire Department
$7,500 to support the department's efforts to promote its "Free Smoke Detector Program" City of Clinton Fire Department
$7,000 to support the department's water rescue unit with the purchase of a sonar unit, anchors, throw bags and medical items City of Delphi Police Department
$6,500 to support the purchase of a vehicle that can access trails and other confined areas in emergencies City of Greencastle Fire Department
$7,500 to support emergency preparedness and training Clark County
EMA
$2,750 to purchase a rescue boat that can be used during water rescue emergencies Crawford County
EMA
$2,750 to provide weather radios to local residents Fayette County EMA
$10,000 to purchase portable, two-way radios and firefighter breathing apparatus Floyd County
EMA
$2,750 to provide weather radios to local residents Fountain County
EMA
$2,205 to purchase safety cones that can be used to block restricted areas Franklin County
EMA
$10,000 to fund new equipment and training, including an unmanned aerial vehicle with thermal and infrared technology, water rescue equipment, and mass sheltering items such as cots and personal care kits Fulton County
EMA
$5,000 to conduct a hazardous materials tabletop exercise Gibson County
EMA
$11,000 to provide education and training for first responders Hamilton County
EMA
$10,000 to enhance community outreach and preparedness education
Harrison County
EMA
$2,750 to purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle that can be deployed in planning and response operations Huntington County
EMA
$5,000 to purchase various supplies and equipment, including uniforms Jefferson County
EMA
$2,799 to purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle Jennings County
EMA
$5,000 to equip the department's disaster response vehicle with a thermal imaging camera and provide weather alert radios to local residents Knox County
EMA
$11,000 to purchase cots and amenities for displaced residents during emergencies Lawrence County
EMA
$5,500 to purchase a generator that can provide back-up power to a Lawrence County EMA facility in an emergency Monroe County EMA
$5,500 to provide weather radios to local residents Montgomery County Emergency Response Team
$6,785 to support the purchase of a small, enclosed trailer equipped with thermal blankets, cooling towels, an electric kettle, instant hot packs, an electric heater and other supplies that support firefighter rehabilitation Orange County
EMA
$5,500 to provide weather radios to local residents Scott County EMA
$2,750 to purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle Switzerland County
EMA
$9,000 to purchase firefighter equipment Tippecanoe County Surveyor's Office
$6,510 to purchase rescue helmets Town of Avon Police Department
$22,000 to equip patrol vehicles with AEDs Town of Cambridge City Fire Department
$3,500 to purchase new firefighter boots Town of Converse Volunteer Fire Company
$10,000 to purchase a thermal imaging camera Town of
Dunreith Fire Department
$4,000 to purchase new firefighter boots Washington County
EMA
$2,750 to provide weather radios to local residents
Duke Energy Foundation
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy/Foundation .
Duke Energy Indiana
Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.
