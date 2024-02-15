Duke Energy Supports Fellow First Responders With More Than $200,000 In Grants For Emergency Preparedness In Indiana

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Funding will support 34 nonprofit and government agencies across the company's Indiana service territory

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First responders across Indiana, including local police, fire and emergency management agencies (EMAs), will benefit from more than $200,000 in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation. The funding will help public safety agencies increase their response capabilities during severe weather and other emergencies through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training.

"When severe weather strikes, we rely on strong partnerships with local emergency management and law enforcement agencies to effectively respond and restore power in affected communities," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "These grants will help give first responders the tools and training they need to respond to any emergency."

During major emergencies and natural disasters, local emergency management agencies play a critical role in providing information, resources and support that Duke Energy relies on to speed power restoration for its customers.

"Successful preparedness, response and recovery requires a community approach," said Sean Stoops, chief of the Avon Police Department. "We envisioned equipping all of our patrol vehicles with automated external defibrillators (AEDs). With the support of Duke Energy and other community partners, we were able to bring that goal to fruition, purchasing 35 AEDs that our officers can use to deliver life-saving measures to a person in cardiac arrest."

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:



Bartholomew County

EMA

$8,000 to purchase new water rescue equipment, including a new motor for an airboat

Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office

$5,000 to support public safety measures and preparations ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024

Brown County

EMA

$5,500 to help equip a Brown County EMA emergency operations center with computers, monitors, software and other electrical components

Cass County EMA

$4,000 to sponsor a hazardous materials technician certification course

City of Brazil Fire Department

$7,500 to support the department's efforts to promote its "Free Smoke Detector Program"

City of Clinton Fire Department

$7,000 to support the department's water rescue unit with the purchase of a sonar unit, anchors, throw bags and medical items

City of Delphi Police Department

$6,500 to support the purchase of a vehicle that can access trails and other confined areas in emergencies

City of Greencastle Fire Department

$7,500 to support emergency preparedness and training

Clark County

EMA

$2,750 to purchase a rescue boat that can be used during water rescue emergencies

Crawford County

EMA

$2,750 to provide weather radios to local residents

Fayette County EMA

$10,000 to purchase portable, two-way radios and firefighter breathing apparatus

Floyd County

EMA

$2,750 to provide weather radios to local residents

Fountain County

EMA

$2,205 to purchase safety cones that can be used to block restricted areas

Franklin County

EMA

$10,000 to fund new equipment and training, including an unmanned aerial vehicle with thermal and infrared technology, water rescue equipment, and mass sheltering items such as cots and personal care kits

Fulton County

EMA

$5,000 to conduct a hazardous materials tabletop exercise

Gibson County

EMA

$11,000 to provide education and training for first responders

Hamilton County

EMA

$10,000 to enhance community outreach and preparedness education



Harrison County

EMA

$2,750 to purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle that can be deployed in planning and response operations

Huntington County

EMA

$5,000 to purchase various supplies and equipment, including uniforms

Jefferson County

EMA

$2,799 to purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle

Jennings County

EMA

$5,000 to equip the department's disaster response vehicle with a thermal imaging camera and provide weather alert radios to local residents

Knox County

EMA

$11,000 to purchase cots and amenities for displaced residents during emergencies

Lawrence County

EMA

$5,500 to purchase a generator that can provide back-up power to a Lawrence County EMA facility in an emergency

Monroe County EMA

$5,500 to provide weather radios to local residents

Montgomery County Emergency Response Team

$6,785 to support the purchase of a small, enclosed trailer equipped with thermal blankets, cooling towels, an electric kettle, instant hot packs, an electric heater and other supplies that support firefighter rehabilitation

Orange County

EMA

$5,500 to provide weather radios to local residents

Scott County EMA

$2,750 to purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle

Switzerland County

EMA

$9,000 to purchase firefighter equipment

Tippecanoe County Surveyor's Office

$6,510 to purchase rescue helmets

Town of Avon Police Department

$22,000 to equip patrol vehicles with AEDs

Town of Cambridge City Fire Department

$3,500 to purchase new firefighter boots

Town of Converse Volunteer Fire Company

$10,000 to purchase a thermal imaging camera

Town of

Dunreith Fire Department

$4,000 to purchase new firefighter boots

EMA

$2,750 to provide weather radios to local residents

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy/Foundation .

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Contact: McKenzie Barbknecht

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

