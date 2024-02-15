San Diego Welcomes Post Pamper: The Ultimate Retreat For New Mothers And Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Katie McGinley, Founder of Post PamperSAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA , U.S. , February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Post Pamper is thrilled to announce the opening of San Diego's first postpartum retreat . This postpartum retreat offers new mothers and families a unique experience that combines the comforts of a luxury hotel with 24/7 postnatal care and support. Post Pamper is dedicated to creating a healing and supportive environment during the crucial postpartum period with all of the community a new family desires and deserves.Post Pamper offers a range of services designed to cater to the specific needs of families. The retreat features dedicated doulas and an overnight nursery, ensuring new parents can access professional care day or night. In addition, the retreat offers a custom menu tailored to postpartum nutritional needs, newborn and infant education, access to lactation consultants, in-room pelvic floor therapy, newborn photography, licensed mental health care, custom spa treatments, and so much more. Not only a village of support in the sense of postnatal care, but also the option to meet other families in the same postpartum stage.The postpartum period is a critical time for a mother and baby's health and well-being. Post Pamper recognizes the importance of this period and is committed to fostering a space focused on healing, rest, and bonding. The retreat aims to provide the ultimate 'mommy moon ' experience, allowing mothers the space to truly relax and recover after birth and up to eight weeks postpartum.Post Pamper is not only a unique retreat experience but also the first of its kind in San Diego. The retreat is a pioneer in the postpartum care industry, offering comprehensive services where the traditional healthcare system lacks this all-in-one option and community-based approach. While postpartum retreats are more common in countries like South Korea, they are still relatively rare in the United States. Post Pamper aims to change this by championing a culture that normalizes postpartum care and provides the necessary support for new mothers to recover properly and for families to thrive."My hope is that Post Pamper will not only provide invaluable support to families but also pave the way for a broader cultural shift in how society approaches and values postpartum care," said Katie McGinley, Founder of Post Pamper.The opening of Post Pamper comes as a welcome addition to the market, as there are currently no other postpartum retreats in the San Diego area. Similar retreats, such as Boram in New York City, have seen great success in providing new mothers with the necessary care and support during the postpartum period. In other countries where postpartum retreats are common, the health data and outcomes reflect drastic improvements compared to the U.S., where we have some of the worst maternal health outcomes compared to other high-income countries.Post Pamper offers different retreat options, with stays ranging from 3 to 7 nights. Post Pamper has partnered with Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Doulas of North County, and trusted brands like Boppy, ensuring that new parents receive high-quality, evidence-based care in a beautiful setting. Pricing starts at $1100 per night and varies based on the length of stay.“Boppy is excited to partner with Post Pamper in their mission to create a healthy and healing environment during the crucial postpartum period," said Nancy Barley, CEO of Boppy . "Ensuring moms receive the care and support they deserve is very important to us and aligns with our core values at Boppy. We're proud to contribute Boppy products to provide support and comfort during mom's postpartum journey.”For more information about Post Pamper and to book a stay, visit their website at . Discover the ultimate retreat experience where community is seen as immunity at Post Pamper.

