Atmosphere Approves Natural Refrigerants Label For Refra

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATMO Approved NatRefs Label Refra

The ATMO Approved label is a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components.

- Aleksej Pavšukov CEO of RefraBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions, and publisher of R744, has approved the ATMO Approved Natural Refrigerants Label for Refra , a Lithuanian manufacturer of refrigeration, chillers and heat pumps.ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June 2022 as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Labels were also approved in 2023 for SCM Frigo, M&M Carnot, Zudek, MIRAI Intex, Novum and Temprite. In 2024, hydrocarbon gas manufacturer GTS and Japanese manufacturer Nihon Netsugen Systems have been approved, Fenagy has been reapproved, and Secon, Güntner and TEKO have been reapproved for the second time.In November 2023, ATMOsphere opened label registration for 2024 with a new category for contractors and installers who accelerate the adoption of natural refrigerant-based cooling and heating solutions. To date, contractors SURE Solutions and General Refrigeration have been approved for the label.Reapproval for the label takes place annually. Registration for the 2024 label can be found here, along with additional information.“We are thrilled to be getting the ATMO Approved Label,” said Aleksej Pavšukov CEO of Refra.“This decision stems from our unwavering commitment to championing environmentally friendly practices in the refrigeration industry. Refra prides itself on being at the forefront of innovation, and our alignment with the ATMO Approved Label signifies our dedication to promote natural refrigerants.”Added Pavšukov,“The label's global recognition underscores our impact on the market as industry leaders who prioritize sustainable solutions.”The ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 (R744) and ammonia (R717). In addition, the label is meant to help end users identify best-in-class suppliers.Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, company pitches and trade show booths.“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot.“We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”Founded in 1994, Vilnius, Lithuania-based Refra manufactures a range of HVAC&R equipment, including refrigeration, chillers, heat pumps, condensing units, compressor packs, heat exchangers and water systems. It emphasizes applications using natural refrigerants CO2 and propane (R290). The company, which has projects throughout Europe, Scandinavia and the Middle East, can design and manufacture non-standard products, fully customized and completed according to customer requirements.Refra started producing refrigeration equipment with natural refrigerants in 2011. It has observed a strong increase in CO2 and hydrocarbon product demand, and it strives for a future where the majority of the company's production will be for natural refrigerant technologies.Three pillarsTo qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:1) company vision;2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and3) measurable impact.Belgium-based contractor Heytec, which deploys Refra's CO2 systems as well as its chillers and heat pumps using natural refrigerants, has“successfully completed on average more than one project per week” with Refra for more than 10 years, said Chris Desmet, CEO of Heytec.“With 100% certainty, Refra is one of our most reliable partners. The commitment of the [Refra] team is remarkable.”The 2024 label also includes training criteria for the first time for new applications and renewals.“We want to recognize a proactive approach to training customers, partners, employees and suppliers to ensure we not only have the best-in-class equipment but the best-in-class installation and maintenance of these systems,” Chasserot said.ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:. published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;. hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;. written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry; and. sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.About RefraFounded in 1994, Vilnius, Lithuania-based Refra manufactures a range of HVAC&R equipment, including refrigeration, chillers, heat pumps, condensing units, compressor packs, heat exchangers and water systems. It emphasizes applications using natural refrigerants CO2 and propane (R290). The company, which has projects throughout Europe, Scandinavia and the Middle East, can design and manufacture non-standard products, fully customized and completed according to customer requirements. Refra started producing refrigeration equipment with natural refrigerants in 2011. It has observed a strong increase in CO2 and hydrocarbon product demand, and it strives for a future where the majority of the company's production will be for natural refrigerant technologies.About ATMOsphereFor the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.

Marc Chasserot

ATMOsphere

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other