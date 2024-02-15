Humeniuk On Massive Attack: Kalibr Launches Were Probably From Admiral Makarov Ship

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to preliminary information, Kalibr missiles were launched at Ukraine from the Admiral Makarov ship from the Black Sea.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command "South," on the air of the "United News" telethon.

"There was information that there were probably launches from the Black Sea. At the time, a surface frigate, the Admiral Makarov missile carrier, with 8 Kalibr missiles, was on duty there. If we assume that it was from this ship that the missile was launched, then as of now it has half of this stock," Humeniuk said.

Therefore, according to her, the missile threat remains, as the frigate has ready-made missile equipment, it is on duty, and even a second missile strike is not excluded.

"Given that 4 out of 8 Kalibr missiles were used, half of them are still on board. He can still use at least 4 missiles," said the head of the Joint Press Center of the Joint Forces Operation "South".

At the same time, she noted that this is preliminary information, as there are land-based analogs of the Kalibr. "This is the Iskander-K, which is very similar in its characteristics," said Humeniuk.

attack on Ukraine: Infrastructure facility hit, one person injured in Zaporizhzhi

She emphasized that in general, it is not so important where exactly and from where the missiles were launched, the main task is to repel enemy attacks.

"Later, the results will be summarized, everything will be analyzed and full information about the massive missile attack will be provided," Humeniuk added.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of February 15, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Air alert was declared throughout Ukraine, and there were casualties and destruction in several regions.