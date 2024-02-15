(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- California Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a plumber-welder-or pipefitter who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Southern California to please call attorney Andy Waters of the law firm Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. Not only is Andy Waters one of California's most notable mesothelioma attorneys-he is also one of the nation's most elite mesothelioma attorneys-and he produces amazing compensation results-especially for plumbers, welders, pipefitters, or skilled trades workers who have developed this rare form of cancer in Southern California.

"There are not many places in the USA that can say they have one of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys in their area. In this instance of Los Angeles based Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus we can say this with complete sincerity when it comes to Southern California. The reason we are so focused on plumbers, welders and pipefitters with mesothelioma is because skilled trades workers frequently make the mistake of undervaluing their potential compensation if they have mesothelioma.

If you have mesothelioma anywhere in Southern California before you hire a lawyer to assist with financial compensation, please call LA based attorney Andy Waters at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did,"

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere else in California.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

Important Note:“If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in California or any other state within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466.”

If a person with mesothelioma anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some extremely good suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled a team of the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

Michael Thomas

California Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here