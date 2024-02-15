UK to deploy tanks to NATO military exercises as concerns rise regarding full-scale war with Russia

(MENAFN) Britain is set to deploy over 50 tanks to Eastern Europe as part of the largest NATO military exercises in decades, amid increasing concerns regarding the potential for full-scale conflict with Russia.



The majority of the Challenger 2 main battle tanks, which are aging, will be transported by rail through the Channel Tunnel from the UK. Additionally, 12 tanks will be retrieved from storage in Germany, where they are currently based, to participate in the exercises.



In addition to the tanks, British forces are ferrying hundreds of other military vehicles to Germany for the initial phase of the four-month-long exercise, known as Steadfast Defender, which commenced at the end of January. The 51 tanks are scheduled to join the war games in May, marking the most substantial training deployment of British armored and mechanized forces since 1984.



Major Simon Robertson, aged 44 and serving as the second in command of 17 Port and Maritime Regiment, Royal Logistic Corp, oversaw the loading of military trucks, transporters, and infantry vehicles onto one of the ferries at Marchwood Military Port in Southampton on Tuesday. He emphasized the necessity for Britain to remain prepared for any eventuality amidst the escalating tensions.



"This exercise, along with all the others, is just a way of us training and practising and strengthening those bonds and understanding… that we have with our NATO allies," he stated.

