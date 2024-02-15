American couple causing disastrous gender-reveal happening get sentenced

(MENAFN) A tragic chapter in California's wildfire history sees Refugio Jimenez Jr. and Angelina Jimenez, the couple responsible for the deadly 2020 El Dorado Fire, sentenced after reaching a plea deal, as announced by the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office on Friday.



Under the terms of the plea deal, Refugio Jimenez Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of recklessly causing a fire and felony charges of involuntary manslaughter. In parallel, his wife, Angelina Jimenez, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of causing fire to another's property. The sentencing for the couple reflects the gravity of the incident, with Refugio Jimenez Jr. receiving one year in county jail, two years of felony probation, and 200 hours of community service. Angelina Jimenez, under the plea deal, received one year of summary probation and 400 hours of community service.



District Attorney Jason Anderson remarked on the challenges of resolving the case, emphasizing the profound impact of the defendants' reckless actions. The incident had far-reaching consequences, including significant damage to land and properties, the strain on emergency response resources, the displacement of entire communities, and the tragic death of Forest Service Wildland Firefighter Charles Morton.



The disastrous gender-reveal party took place in September 2020, when the Jimenez family gathered at El Dorado Ranch Park, including the couple and their young children. The ill-fated gender reveal involved a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device that ignited dry grass in the area. Despite the couple's attempts to contain the fire, it rapidly escalated into a major wildfire.



The El Dorado Fire led to the evacuation of multiple small communities across the San Bernardino National Forest area. It claimed the life of firefighter Charles Morton, injured 13 others, and resulted in the destruction of five homes and 15 other buildings. The sentencing of the Jimenez couple marks a somber chapter in the consequences of high-risk celebrations and their potential impact on communities and the environment.



