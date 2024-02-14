Taco Bell Foundation Brings Back Social Impact Challenge To Fuel Young People's Big Ideas

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Taco Bell



Powered by the Taco Bell Foundation and in partnership with Ashoka, the world's largest network of social entrepreneurs, Ambition Accelerator is back for a second year and expanding to India.

Ambition Accelerator is a social impact program that offers young people the chance to access up to $25,000 in funding, mentorship and feedback on their initiatives, and the opportunity to network with other young innovators. Ambitious changemakers between the ages of 16 and 26 in the U.S., U.S. Territories and India can review requirements and apply here: .

The program invites young rising movers and shakers- also known as changemakers - to showcase their community impact initiatives for a chance to receive up to $25,000 in funding. As a bonus, program semi-finalists in the U.S. will be flown to Taco Bell's headquarters for exclusive access to networking, additional funding and mentorship opportunities to advance their projects.

In partnership with changemaking organization Ashoka, the world's largest network of social entrepreneurs, and funded by Yum!'s Unlocking Opportunity Initiative, the Taco Bell Foundation Ambition Accelerator invites young people to submit their venture ideas for the opportunity to grow their changemaking abilities, access funding, and join a community of peers and mentors who are leaders in the social impact space.

A young person with a good idea can change the world, and when they realize their power as a changemaker, the resulting ripple effect can change mindsets and drive structural change within their communities and even institutions. The Ambition Accelerator aims to power the bold ambitions of the next generation as they disrupt inequitable broken systems and pursue positive change, supporting and championing young innovators to be the leaders of today.

“As an organization, we're passionate about connecting young people with the tools they need to chase their dreams,” said Jennifer Bradbury, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation.“The Ambition Accelerator enables young minds to transform their bold ideas into impactful realities, fostering a generation of changemakers who will shape a brighter future for us all.”

New this year, the program is expanding and is calling on social impact drivers across India. Young changemakers in India will have the chance to access ₹1,000,000 (10 lakhs) in funding and an opportunity to attend an inaugural event in Bangaluru, India to pitch their ideas and projects to drive positive change.

“Ashoka has a large network of changemakers all over the world, so when we looked to expand this program to offer more young people the opportunity to impact their communities, and self-actualize as changemakers, we felt there was a huge opportunity in India,” said Tia Johnston Brown, Executive Director of Ashoka's Youth Venture.“We're thrilled to offer this impactful program in two countries this year.”

Young changemakers often face barriers, including inequities in accessing funding and resources. This program aims to create a space where all have access to the right connections, while fostering an environment that celebrates the rich diversity of perspectives, backgrounds and experiences of our applicants are celebrated.

All applicants will receive feedback from mentors on their application. Ten stand-out early applicants who apply by February 12, 2024 (11:59 PM PST) will also receive a cash prize of $500 or ₹20,000 in seed funding to help fuel their ambitions.

Applications are being accepted now through March 14, 2024 (11:59 PM PST). Applicants can email ... or text (571) 622-1066 with questions.

