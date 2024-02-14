Ukraine Claims To Have Hit Russian Landing Ship In Black Sea

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, Feb 15 (IANS) Ukrainian forces hit the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov in the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has said.

The vessel was hit by "the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with units of the Main Intelligence Directorate", near the town of Alupka, it said on Wednesday on Telegram, without giving further details.

Separately, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said the ship sustained critical holes on the left side as it was attacked by "MAGURA V5" combat sea drones, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet, citing its sources, said the vessel had sunk following the attack.

The Russian side has not confirmed the attack.

Caesar Kunikov is designed for beach landing and can carry up to 500 tons of cargo. It is equipped with AK-725 autocannons and Grad-M rocket launchers, among other weapons.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian military said it has damaged 25 Russian vessels, or some 33 per cent of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, since February 2022.

