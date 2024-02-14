Macron Calls For Hostage Release, Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PARIS, Feb 15 (NNN-XINHUA) – French President, Emmanuel Macron, called for the release of all hostages, including three French nationals and a ceasefire in Gaza, without further delay, to protect civilians and facilitate the massive entry of emergency aid, according to a statement released by the French presidency yesterday.

Macron made these remarks during a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, yesterday.

The French president said that, France firmly opposes Israel's offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza, which would only lead to a new humanitarian disaster, including forced displacement of people. That would violate international humanitarian law and aggravate the regional situation, according to the statement.

“The head of state also stressed the urgency of delivering massive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. To do this, it was imperative to open the port of Ashdod (coastal city of Israel), a direct overland route from Jordan and all the crossing points,” it said.

Macron reiterated France's condemnation of Israel's settlement policy, and called for dismantling the illegal outposts.

He stressed that, only a two-state solution, involving the creation of a Palestinian state, could meet the security needs of Israel and its people, and meet the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish a state.– NNN-XINHUA

