STEM Coding Lab Welcomes Maisha Sturdivant As New Vice President Of Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maisha Sturdivant, new Vice President of Operations at STEM Coding Lab

Maisha Sturdivant, former Vice President of Operations at Highmark, joins Pittsburgh-based nonprofit working to bring computer science to local K-8 youth.

- Maisha SturdivantPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- STEM Coding Lab (SCL), a nonprofit organization devoted to teaching computer science to children in under-resourced communities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maisha Sturdivant as Vice President of Operations.Sturdivant, a former Vice President of Operations with Highmark Health, has spent the past 25 years leading and enabling operational efficiency within the health insurance industry.“My career accomplishments were made possible by exposure to opportunities that were not available to everyone from my hometown of East Orange, NJ,” said Sturdivant.“The educational inequality that persists today, between under-resourced and economically abundant communities across our nation is alarming. No child's future should be dictated by their zip code. We have a responsibility to prepare all children for success in the Information Age. I'm proud to join the leadership team of an organization committed to delivering computer science education to students in underserved communities.”Sturdivant's hiring comes as the Pittsburgh-based nonprofit seeks to expand its programming statewide. Serving more than 3,000 under-resourced youth and providing 140 computer classes every week across 38 locations, STEM Coding Lab has quadrupled in size over just three years. "We are thrilled to welcome Maisha, a seasoned leader with extensive operational expertise, whose appointment as Vice President of Operations is pivotal for driving our company's continued growth and success. Computer science education is essential to the career readiness of all young people – and I'm confident that the addition of Maisha to our staff will propel our efforts to scale access to CS instruction among K-8 youth," said Casey Mindlin, Executive Director of STEM Coding Lab.About STEM Coding LabSTEM Coding Lab is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2016, with the mission of improving digital literacy skills among the less fortunate K-8 children in our community. STEM Coding Lab currently provides in-school and after-school classes in basic programming constructs, Scratch programming, web design, and other introductory courses, using both online and in-person delivery formats. STEM Coding Lab currently reaches more than 3,000 children at 38 different organizations, including several Pittsburgh Public Schools. For more information please visit our website , or email ....

Casey Mindlin

STEM Coding Lab

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Other