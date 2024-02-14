Asteroid Recorded As 2024-BR4 Will Pass Very Close To Earth Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An asteroid registered as 2024-BR4 will pass very close to Earth
today, Azernews reports citing The Economic
Times.
The celestial body, whose diameter varies from 140 to 310 meters
and the size of a skyscraper, will approach our planet at a
distance of 4.6 million kilometers.
Discovered a few weeks ago by the Catalina Sky Research Center,
2024-BR4 belongs to the category of asteroids called Apollo. In an
image taken by the Celestron robot as part of the Global Virtual
Telescope Project, the asteroid is about 12 million kilometers away
from Earth.
NASA experts said that there is no cause for concern.
MENAFN14022024000195011045ID1107853414
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.