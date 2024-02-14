               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Asteroid Recorded As 2024-BR4 Will Pass Very Close To Earth Today


2/14/2024 3:10:20 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An asteroid registered as 2024-BR4 will pass very close to Earth today, Azernews reports citing The Economic Times.

The celestial body, whose diameter varies from 140 to 310 meters and the size of a skyscraper, will approach our planet at a distance of 4.6 million kilometers.

Discovered a few weeks ago by the Catalina Sky Research Center, 2024-BR4 belongs to the category of asteroids called Apollo. In an image taken by the Celestron robot as part of the Global Virtual Telescope Project, the asteroid is about 12 million kilometers away from Earth.

NASA experts said that there is no cause for concern.

