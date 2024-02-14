(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The daily life in Beirut, Lebanon, the suffering of mothers who lost their children to conflicts, and the remembrance of the missing are the central theme of dance performance“Told by My Mother” to be set on the stage of Sesc Vila Mariana in São Paulo from March 7 to 9. The performance was created by Lebanese choreographer and dancer Ali Chahrour. (Pictured, a scene from the performance.)
Chahrour narrates genuine stories of women who lost their children in a performance that mixes family tragedy, home conflicts, and storytelling. The music accompanying the performance brings to the audience songs sung by these families in grief and celebration.
“Told by My Mother” features a unique trait of the works by Chahrour – the creation of gestures and moves that reflect the culture, the society, and the religious context from Beirut, where he was born and raised. The performance is the second part of a trilogy on love that is completed by“Night” and“The Love Behind My Eyes”. The performance is part of the 9th São Paulo International Theater Festival that also features plays from Asia, Latin America, and Africa.
Quick facts
Told By My Mother
Sesc Vila Mariana – Rua Pelotas, 141, São Paulo -SP
Thursday (7), Friday (8), Saturday (9), at 9 pm, tickets ranging from BRL 25 to BRL 50
Find out more
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
Supplied/Raynaud de Lage
The post Lebanese choreographer brings Beirut to Brazilian stage appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .
MENAFN14022024000213011057ID1107852878
