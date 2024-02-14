CATTPAC Endorses Hardy Bullock For Re-Election To Nevada County Supervisor District 5

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CATTPAC announces its endorsement of Hardy Bullock for re-election to Nevada County Supervisor for District 5.

TRUCKEE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Political Action Committee (CATTPAC) proudly announces its endorsement of Hardy Bullock for re-election to Nevada County Supervisor for District 5.CATTPAC, the political action committee of The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe (CATT), a leading voice representing contractors and construction professionals in the region, has carefully considered the candidates running for this important position and is confident that Hardy Bullock possesses the vision, leadership, and dedication necessary to continue serving the residents of Nevada County effectively.Bullock's dedication to public service and his deep roots in the community make him a standout candidate for re-election. Having served in various capacities within the county government and actively participating in community initiatives, Bullock has established himself as a trusted leader who prioritizes the needs and concerns of Nevada County residents."Hardy Bullock has proven himself as a dedicated public servant with a deep understanding of the issues facing Nevada County," said Peter Greenberger, Chairperson of CATTPAC. "His track record of collaboration and his focus on creating opportunities for local contractors and businesses make him the ideal candidate to continue representing District 5 on the Board of Supervisors."Bullock's leadership and commitment to transparent, accountable governance have earned him widespread support from residents, community leaders, and organizations across Nevada County. His collaborative approach to problem-solving and his ability to bring people together to find practical solutions are qualities that CATTPAC values and believes are essential for effective leadership.As the voice of the construction industry in the region, CATTPAC recognizes the importance of electing leaders who understand the challenges and opportunities facing the sector. Bullock's proven track record of supporting construction projects that enhance the community's infrastructure while ensuring responsible development aligns with CATTPAC's mission to promote the interests of its members and contribute to the overall prosperity of Nevada County.CATTPAC is proud to stand behind Hardy Bullock's candidacy and looks forward to working closely with him to address the challenges and opportunities facing Nevada County.

